Adam Tipene is charged with stabbing a police dog. Photo/ Imran Ali

A man charged with stabbing a police dog in the head has chosen to have his case heard before a jury.

Adam Tipene, a 30-year-old forestry worker form Onerahi, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday and entered not guilty pleas to charges and elected a jury trial.

He faces charges of unlawful interference with a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, assaulting a police officer while unlawfully taking a motorbike, failing to stop for police, entering a building in Parua Bay with intent to commit a crime with a knife, resisting a police officer and intentionally wounding a police dog.

The stabbing took place after police were called to reports of a burglary at a Parua Bay home.

Caesar had been stabbed once through the skull, while another strike went into his eye socket, police said.

Caesar and his handler, Constable Josh Van Der Kwaak, graduated from the Dog Training Centre in Trentham on December 6 and had only been operational together for the two weeks before the stabbing.

The canine combination were back on the beat last Monday, with Caesar passing all the necessary tests.

Judge John McDonald remanded Tipene in custody until February 27.