Major improvements and development at Whangārei's Laurie Hall Park are continuing this year. Work started yesterday on an area above the war memorial that was completed in time for the World War I centenary commemorations in 2014. The $500,000 job by Robinson's Asphalt will include new lighting, footpaths and concrete stairs, and new lawns and planting. Temporary paths will be organised for the times when the old footpaths are removed and replaced. The upgrades will be completed by Saturday April 13 so the site can be made ready for the 2019 Anzac Day commemorations.

Cruise ship passenger emergency

A cruise ship made an unscheduled call into the Bay of Islands yesterday due to a medical emergency. The ship, believed to the Sea Princess, arrived about 10.30am on Monday to deliver a sick passenger to Waitangi jetty where an ambulance was waiting. No other passengers got off and the ship was on its way again by noon. The vessel had been on its way from Auckland to Brisbane.

Driver phone usage spotted

The CCTV monitors at the Kaitaia police station are having a busy holiday period. Nothing of great note had been spotted as of last week, although the number of drivers seen illegally using cellphones prompted a warning that offenders could expect to receive a written warning, and may face prosecution.

Councillors back in February

Far North District councillors are having a two-month holiday, with their next full council meeting not scheduled until February 28. The Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board will meet at the council chambers in Kaikohe on February 13, and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board 12 days later. The Te Hiku board is not scheduled to sit until March 5.

Advisory group members sought

Whangārei District Council is calling for up to 36 people to join its three advisory groups - the Positive Ageing Advisory Group, the Youth Advisory Group and the Disability Advisory Group. Existing members are urged to reapply for positions and the council is also looking for new members. Membership will be for a two-year term, with the possibility of reappointment for one more term. The council is looking for diverse membership across the groups and said members will be selected as individuals, not as representatives of organisations and must have lived experience relevant to the group they are applying for. The Positive Ageing Advisory Group also welcomes people who have extensive experience working with senior citizens. Application forms are available from www.wdc.govt.nz/advisorygroups or calling 09 430 4200. Applications for the Disability Advisory Group and the Positive Ageing Advisory Group close on February 1 and the Youth Advisory Group on February 15.