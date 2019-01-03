TODAY

• Biggest Little Circus, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, 6pm-9pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands

• SupBro Summer Holiday Programs, 8.30am-3pm, Tutukaka Coast, Marina Rd, Tutukaka

• Summer Holidays at Kiwi North, 10am-4pm, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei

• Overnight Cruising In the Bay of Islands, 5pm, The Rock Adventure Cruise, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Trains Running All School Holidays, 10.45am-2.30pm, Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, 10am-5pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangarei

• Sons of Zion & Tomorrow People & More, 8.30pm, Ruakaka Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka, Bream Bay

• Jazz / Blues Event, 7pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei

• Live Music Rayz On the Bay, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Day Cruise In the Bay of Islands, 8am-3pm, The Rock Adventure Cruise, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

SATURDAY

• Interislander Summer Festival - Ruakaka Races, 11am, Ruakaka Racecourse, Peter Snell Rd, Marsden Point, Bream Bay

• Music In the Vines Feat. Joanne Slagel, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 293 Lawrence Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara

• Biggest Little Circus, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, 6pm-9pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands

• Summer Holidays at Kiwi North, 10am-4pm, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei

• Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands

• Day Cruise In the Bay of Islands, 8am-3pm, The Rock Adventure Cruise, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Roller Disco, 7pm-9pm, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara

• Whangarei Parkrun – Weekly Timed Run, 8am, start at Te Matau a Pohe Bridge, Port Rd, Whangarei

• Sunday Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangarei

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangarei Town Basin, Whangarei

SUNDAY

• Poor Knights Islands Paddle Boarding Tour, 8.30am-4pm, SUP BRO Paddleboarding, Tutukaka Coast, Tutukaka

• RC Summer Series, 10am-4.30pm, Whangarei Netball Centre, Kensington Ave

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, 10am-5pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangarei

• Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands

• Biggest Little Circus, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, 4pm-7pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands

• Summer Holidays at Kiwi North, 10am-4pm, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei

COMING UP

• Summer DO 2019, Monday, January 7, 9.30am-4pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangarei

• Biggest Little Circus, Monday, January 7, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Music On the Promenade Duke Tavern, Monday, January 7 to Saturday, January 12, 6pm-9pm, Sunday, January 13, 4pm-7pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands

• Summer Holidays at Kiwi North, 10am-4pm, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangarei

• Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands

• Transforming Communication - Empowering Parents, Monday, January 7, 10am-5pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangarei

• Zumba with Del, Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangarei

• Mako Road – Local Safari NZ Tour, Thursday, January 10, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei

• Live Music with Jack Tane, Friday, January 11, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

• Mid Northern Rodeo, Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13, 8.30am, 32 Kokopu Block Rd, Maungatapere, Whangarei

• Northland Circus Festival 2019, Friday, January 11 - Sunday, January 13, 9am, Paparoa Memorial Hall, Paparoa Valley Rd, Paparoa, Kaipara

• Tinopai Fishing Contest '19, Saturday, January 12, 7am-5pm, Tinopai School, 1913 Tinopai Rd, Matakohe, Kaipara

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz