On New Year's eve police, and fire crews from Maungakaramea were called to a crash on Waiotira Rd about 11.20pm. Police said the car rolled and landed upside down. One female broke her collarbone. Meanwhile, on New Year's Day police were called to Kamo Rd about 7am after a car clipped a small fence and crashed into the lamp post. Two adults and three children were in the vehicle but no one was injured.

Teens arrested for burglary, assault

Two teenagers have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Northland bach which lead to the occupant being stabbed twice with a piece of glass. Police said the bach at Ohawini Bay, just north of Oakura, was broken into about 5.34am on Monday. A male, who was holidaying at the house, was woken, and when a fight broke out he was allegedly stabbed twice. The male who broke in drove off in a vehicle while the injured man was driven to Whangārei hospital by his partner. It was while he was at the Accident and Emergency department the other male's vehicle was spotted as he had also required medical attention. Two males, aged 16 and 17, will appear in Youth Court next week on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Locals douse scout den fire

Waitangi residents are being credited with saving their local scout den from being destroyed by fire. Paihia Fire Brigade senior firefighter Wayne Flood said locals were driving past the scout den about 7.20pm on Monday when they noticed the deck was ablaze. They found someone had lit a road cone on the steps which had set fire to the decking. They flicked the cone on to the road and used a hose to douse the fire, which was out when the brigade arrived. Damage was limited to a few planks. ''It was well saved by the locals. Another five or 10 minutes and it would've been a lot worse,'' Flood said. Police, who were in Paihia in large numbers preparing for New Year's Eve, are investigating.

Man charged after robbery

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after police allege he entered a Kaikohe store with a knife and ran off with the till. Police said the man, armed with a knife, went into the Kaikohe Coin Save about 7pm and demanded cash. He allegedly stole the entire till and was chased out of the shop and confronted by the shopkeeper. He ran off and was stopped by a passing security guard. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today.

Advertisement

Car flips in early morning

A Northland driver started the year badly by flipping his car on State Highway 10 near Oromahoe. The crash occurred about 5.45am on January 1 with the vehicle leaving the road, somersaulting and landing on its roof. No other vehicles were involved. Police, St John Ambulance and the Kerikeri Fire Brigade responded. The occupants are believed to have suffered only minor injuries. Police are investigating whether alcohol was involved.