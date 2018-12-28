

Despite pre-Christmas busyness and early morning rain the Whangārei Triathlon club's Onerahi Duathlon and Triathlon event attracted a core group of enthusiastic athletes.

Their reward was a welcome break in the weather and a fast, enjoyable event along the pohutakawa-lined foreshore on December 23.

The family that tris together: Dad Tommy, daughter Bree and Mum Debbie Monaghan were all successful at the Whangārei Triathlon club's Onerahi Duathlon and Triathlon event.

The Monaghan family cleaned up the opposition, with dad Tommy winning the Long Course race, mum Debbie coming second in the Long Course and daughter Bree wining the Short Course race.

Results from Whangarei Triathlon Club Duathlon and Triathlon at Onerahi Foreshore:

Long course (600m swim, 20k cycle, 7k run)

1. Tommy Monaghan 1.21:11

2. Debbie Monaghan 1.24:10

3. Ian Kleingold 1.29:38

4. Brian Barach 1.30:48

5. Arriane Christie 1.36:32

6. Gill Michel 1.36:42

Short Course ( 300m swim, 10k cycle, 3.5k run)

1. Bree Monaghan 44:11

2. Max Thomas 49:40

Long Swim (600m) short run & bike

Denise Limby 1.01:08

Long Swim and Long bike (20k) short run

Claire Furlong 1.17:15

Oringa Barach 1.20:50

Long swim, short bike

DJ Gillming 30:46

Duathlon (run 3.5k, bike 10k, run 3.5k)

1. Delwyn Smith 1.07:23

2. Shannon Morgan 1.10:04