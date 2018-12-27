An 18-year-old woman had to be cut free by firefighter after the car she was driving slammed into a power pole. Emergency services were called to Murdoch Cres, in Raumanga, Whangārei, about midday yesterday and was the second crash involving a vehicle hitting a power pole this week. The female was taken to hospital with serious leg fractures. A driver hit a pole on Three Mile Bush Rd on Christmas Day, knocking out power to surrounding homes for approximately two hours. The remaining 16 customers were back on line on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile a 10-year-old boy struck by a car on Ross St, in Onerahi, just before 2pm yesterday was taken to hospital and was very lucky not to be seriously injured, police say.

Decadent past to return

The popular street-theatre enactment of the hell-hole days of the South Pacific returns to Russell at the end of January. The Hellhole of the Pacific event began as part of local celebrations during the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and has now become an established annual event on the Bay of Islands calendar. On Anniversary Weekend - January 25 to 28 - actors from Russell and the Stage Door Theatre Company in Kerikeri will bring back the unruly days of Kororāreka during the 1800s in a theatrical parody of the town's most infamous years. Director Cris Aronson said the cast will number around 30 for the coming year's shows. For more info email advenmom@mac.com

Explore Kai Iwi lake

Explore the beautiful Lake Waikere and discover eels, bullies and dwarf īnanga whilst enjoying the crystal-clear waters. This event on Saturday January 26, is funded by Foundation North and is a part of Sea Week. Guided snorkelling is from 10.30am - 3.30pm at Lake Waikere, Kai Iwi Lakes, Dargaville. The cost is by Koha - either by cash on the day. Bring your own gear or get free hire of our mask, snorkel, fins and wetsuits. Recommended for everyone five years and up. Experienced guides and advanced safety procedures will be in place on the day.

Economic performance patchy

Northland did not enjoy a classic 2018, despite making an extremely strong start, according to the latest ASB Regional Economic Scoreboard. In the first quarter Northland was top of the scoreboard, in Q2 it had slipped to eighth, and in Q3 was hovering near the bottom in 13th equal spot with Bay of Plenty, ahead of only Auckland and Canterbury. There were some bright spots though, with horticulture, forestry and tourism holding strong and the prospect of a lift in economic activity as summer got into full swing. Employment in the region rose 1 per cent over the previous year (13th, national average 2.8 per cent), retail sales rose 4 per cent (sixth equal, 3.5 per cent), house prices rose 8.3 per cent (fourth, 4.5 per cent), construction fell 15 per cent (11th, down 5 per cent), and new car sales fell 6 per cent (11th, down 5 per cent).