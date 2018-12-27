WHAT'S ON IN NORTHLAND:

TODAY:

Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show at Opononi Hotel, 19 SH12, Opononi, Hokianga, from 8.45pm-11.45pm.

Live Music from Delta Keys, at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, from 6pm-9pm.

Antique & Collectors Fair at the Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands, Friday and Saturday, from 10am.

Roller Disco Summer Series at Parua Bay Community Centre, 1347 Whangārei Heads Rd, Parua Bay, from 7pm

Summer Music Series at The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands, from 5pm-12.30am.

SATURDAY:

Artisans Fair Markets, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, from 9am-1.30pm.

Blues, Brews & BBQ's at The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands, from 5pm-12.30am.

Music from Neapolitan at The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, 8pm-11pm.

The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 with Live Vinyl DJ at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 4pm-7pm.

Live Music From James Fenwick & Aerial Roots at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, from 8.30pm-11.30pm.

New Year's Bash With Gerry Lee Live Music at Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, from 7pm-10pm.

The Northern Bass music festival is at Worsfold Farm, 420 Settlement Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara, from Saturday-Monday, December 31 from 4pm each day until late.

Roller Disco is at Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei, 7pm-9pm.

Music In the Vines is at Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara, from 4.30pm-7.30pm.

Mangonui Craft Market, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, 9am-2pm.

SUNDAY:

Rock the Clock with Harry Lyon, James Reid, Billy TK Jnr and more at The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands, from 5pm-12.30am.

Sunday Market, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei; 6.30am-11.30am.

MONDAY:

Otehei Bay New Year's Eve Party, Otehei Bay, Corner of Williams and Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 6pm-1am. The Legacy Band will be singing into 2019.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Extravaganza at Marsden Rd, Paihia, from midnight-2.15am.

DJ WotzNext for 2019 - NYE at The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, from 9pm.

Kiwi Express, will be at Kamo Club, 7/11 Meldrum St, Kamo, Whangārei, from 8pm.

Live Music From Carlene at Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 7pm-10pm.

Biggest Little Circus, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, from 2pm-9pm.

TUESDAY, January 1:

Highland Games at Waipū Caledonian Park. The games start at 9am with thousands of people expected to descend on Waipū to celebrate all things Scottish.

THURSDAY, January 3:

Fat Freddy's Drop at Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Drive, Whangārei, from 4pm. It's Part of Fat Freddy's Drop - Trickle Down NZ Summer Tour, with guests including The Black Seeds and Troy Kingi.

