Locals and visitors made up a steady stream of people making the most of the finer weather at Waipū Cove on Boxing Day.

There were surfers and boogie boarders and those happy just to sit down and relax. People of all ages had smiles on their faces as they got started with their summer holidays.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture some of the fun.

Emily Stolwerk, 14, chats with her dad Rick after the pair had been for a swim.

Kylene Jones, visiting from Melbourne, enjoys the waves.

Aucklanders Yuko Lord, Keita, 10 months, Kaori, 3, Dragon, 2, Anabelle Lord and Charles Lord have a tasty treat.

Strolling along the beach after a surf were Whangārei's Dannielle Jones and Ben Pattison with Jones' mum Kim Jones from Auckland.

A lifeguard heads towards the rocks at the southern end of the beach.