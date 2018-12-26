The Blood Service is in Whangārei today and tomorrow and early into the New Year to collect vital supplies for the busy festive season in the region's hospitals. The service will be at the ASB Lounge, Kensington Park, Whangārei, today from 12pm to 5pm and tomorrow from 9am to 1pm. The blood collection service will return to ASB Lounge on January 3 from 12pm to 5pm then on January 4 from 9am to 5pm.

For details go to https://www.nzblood.co.nz/.

Drivers behave on roads

Considering the changeable weather and the volume of traffic on Northland highways on Christmas and Boxing Days, motorists' behaviour ''was generally pretty good''.

Senior Sergeant Daniel Cleaver said there were no major crashes or incidents. There had been a few reports of silly driving called in by other motorists but no more than usual, he said.

There was notably heavier traffic volume heading north yesterday than on the two previous days.

Controlling invasive pine

One of New Zealand's most invasive plants is the pine tree that got away.

Self-sown conifers can take over landscapes threatening productive farmland, native ecosystems and more. Next to grass, the pine is Northland's biggest crop species.

Seeds can be blown many kilometres and seedlings quickly infest an area. A new app created by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), Wilding Watch can be used to find new infestations as well as upload photos to help identify new invasions. The information will help efforts to tackle the spread of wildings into native bush and other areas they are not wanted. https://wildpines.linz.govt.nz/apps/wildingwatch/

Crash victim named

The motorcyclist who died three days after a collision in Central Ave, Whangārei, was Geoffrey Wikaira, of Whangārei.

The 47-year old died in Auckland Hospital on Sunday after being transferred there from Whangārei Hospital after the crash on Thursday.

Fireworks from barge

The Bay of Islands will welcome the New Year with its traditional midnight fireworks show from a barge moored between Paihia and Russell. The best vantage points will be along the waterfront at Russell, Paihia and Waitangi, but it will be seen as far away as Haruru and Opua. The liquor ban that applies to all public places along the waterfront will likely be strictly enforced.