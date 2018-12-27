Rain doesn't dampen Christmas parade spirit

The rain poured down on Waipu's Christmas Eve parade as a small but enthusiastic crowd lined the main street, huddling under umbrellas to cheer on the nine floats braving the weather, led by the pipe band in rain capes. Nine floats were forced out because of safety concerns or because rain damaged their decorations. Supreme winner was Scottish Steampunk-themed Kraken's Lair, featuring a dirigible airship. Second place went to Circool Circus' artistic white-draped meditation on the stillness of the subconscious mind; and third place to Waipu Walkway and Cycleway's Bohemian Rhapsody extravaganza featuring dozens of Freddy Mercury lookalikes. Best new entry was the exotic Wayans Balinese Massage team, Best business were the energetic cardio-drumming girls and best club went to Waipu Surf Club with its 90th year celebration of Waipu's endless summers.

Shellfish collecting ban

Visitors to local beaches this summer have no excuse for not knowing shellfish collection is banned. In June this year, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) temporarily closed Marsden Bank and Mair Bank for shellfish collection. Last week local hapū Patuharakeke, as the kaitiaki (guardians/caretakers) put a rāhui in place to protect mahinga kai (customary food gathering) and mātaitai (fishing grounds). At a dawn ceremony on Wednesday, two pourāhui (posts) marking the rāhui, were blessed and unveiled. One pou is by the Marsden Point oil tanker berth, the other just north of Mair Rd. Patuharakeke has also placed signs explaining the rāhui at beach entry points and boat ramps. Before the June closure, there was a ban on gathering pipis from Mair Bank after Patuharakeke raised concerns in 2014 about the overharvesting of pipis. Pipi numbers fell from an estimated 10,000 tonnes in 2005 to less than 100 tonnes in 2014. In response to further concerns about the overharvesting of mussels, Patuharakeke lodged a proposal with MPI in 2017 asking to close Marsden Bank and Mair Bank to the gathering of all shellfish. In just one season, the mussels off Mair Bank were almost completely exhausted so action needed to be taken. Later in the year, MPI ran public consultation on the closure proposal; 12 of the 13 submissions received supported it. The closure's main objective is to help regenerate shellfish on Marsden and Mair Banks, to increase future numbers for customary and recreational fishers. The closure also recognises the customary practice of Patuharakeke in exercising kaitiakitanga over all species of shellfish on the Bank. The rāhui applies to the taking of all shellfish species, including crustaceans and squid/octopus. Surfcasting and fishing for finfish is still permitted. Patuharakeke also request people avoid driving on the beach as this destroys the shellfish habitat and damages juvenile shellfish.

Waipu Surf Club fun day

All are welcome to Waipu Surf Life Saving Club's fun day on January 3. The day starts with a Pub to Club 10km run, followed by a chance to cool off with a 3km Langs to Waipu Cove swim. Registrations for both start at 7.45am - at Langs Cove for the swim and at the Rose and Thistle pub in Waipu for the run. Entries $20. Children are well catered for with a beach dig, sandcastle competition and tug of war at 10am, along with junior surf games. The Mr and Miss Waipu competition runs from 1.30pm, followed by BYO drinks. Happy Hour runs from 4pm-7pm with lots of raffles and a sausage sizzle.

Racing at Ruakākā

The Christmas theme at Ruakākā Races proved popular; a big crowd enjoying a day of sunny weather and racing. Ruakākā Racing's administration manager says singer Tammy D'Ath knocked out some great tunes and entertained the crowd along with Pulse Dance Group who danced on the track while Santa and his "dance" elves brought the Christmas cheer, handing out candy canes and spot prizes. The racing win of the day was the 3 ½ length win by Lumberjack in the Coresteel 1600m maiden from locals Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley. Next up at Ruakākā is the Interislander Summer Festival on January 5. Gates open from 11am, adult entry $10, Kids 17 years and under free. Delta Keys play live in the Corona Courtyard. Free kids' entertainment with Kids Go Racing Activities, Rockup's Xtreme Air Jumper, and bouncy castle and Caro's Crazy Critters farm and on track entertainment. Racing around 12.30pm–4.30pm. Return buses available from Whangarei.

New Year's Highland Games

Make sure you head to Waipu and check out the annual New Year's Day Highland Games at Caledonian Park. Entry is free for children. Enjoy food, competitions, dress in tartan and register for a chance to win a prize in the Tartan in the Park competition or try your hand in the novice section of the heavyweight competition. The entertainment stage will run all day. Wind up the day with a traditional ceilidh or Scottish barn dance at 7pm in the Celtic Barn. Tickets available at the games. Enjoy a night of lively music from Twisty Willow, a haggis ceremony and supper. Adults $15, gold card $10, children free.

Piping competition

On the last night of the year, head to Waipu's Celtic Barn from 7pm to hear brilliant top-level piping for just $10 at the Helen McGregor Memorial Trophy competition. Supper and refreshments provided and it is all over by 9pm so you can carry on with other New Year's Eve plans.

Scavengers closed for holidays

Yvonne Judge, of Scavengers, Ruakākā's second-hand and recycling shop, hopes her customers enjoyed Christmas and would like to let them know that Scavengers is closed until January 8. She asks that people do not drop any goods off during that time. "If people are really desperate, campers and so forth, they can contact me on 432 7051 and I will arrange something for them." After the holidays, Scavengers will once again be open each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 1pm.

