

At just 7 years old Whangārei schoolgirl Madison Macmillan is already a published author, with the release of her children's book The Good Baby and the Bad Hippo that encourages youngsters to be truthful and kind.

Pipiwai farm girl Madison, a student at St Francis Xavier Catholic School in Whangārei, launched the book earlier this month.

The story is a journey of a friendship that develops after a difference of opinion and an agreement to be truthful and eat healthy.

Madison wrote the story on her way home from school one day and has since followed it up with another heart-warming story – The Good Baby and the Hairy Monster – while a third storyline is now under way.

Having been an ambassador for the Northland Rescue Helicopter for a number of years and having helped with numerous fundraising efforts, Madison wants to donate $3 of every book sold to the Whangārei-based air ambulance service. The book is selling for $10.

She said writing the book was fun as she loves reading and writing.

'The Good Baby and the Bad Hippo'.

"I wrote the book because my teacher read a story and I got an idea. The message of the book is to be kind and don't lie," says Madison.

However, the story could not have been brought to life without the talent of 14-year-old Paige Kean from Whangārei Heads. She illustrated the book over a two-week period and said she really enjoyed working on the story Madison created.

Paige will sell the book to raise money for an Antipodeans trip to Cambodia in 2019, where she will be involved in community development work.

Two copies are now on route to the National Library of New Zealand so that The Good Baby and the Bad Hippo can be made available to members of the public.

The Good Baby and the Bad Hippo can be bought at Kamo Books and Gifts.