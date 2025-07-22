Advertisement
Specialist education workers strike nationwide over pay talks

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Specialist education staff congregate in Whangārei with placards and Elvis Presley as they join their peers nationwide in booting out and returning to sender the Govt's pay offer.

Northland’s specialist education workers hit the streets today – not just with placards, but with Presley.

Their rendition of Elvis’ Return to Sender gave the Ministry of Education’s pay offer a musical boot, as they joined 2300 others in a nationwide protest over stalled negotiations.

About 60 specialist education staff,

