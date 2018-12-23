Water restrictions will be imposed across South Hokianga from today as a precaution against expected shortages later in the summer.

The level 2 water restrictions mean it will be illegal for anyone connected to the town supply to use sprinklers, non-handheld hoses and irrigation devices.

Far North District Council infrastructure manager Andy Finch said in most recent years restrictions were brought in at the beginning of December.

''Due to recent rainfall we've been able to delay them for more than three weeks. I'm urging all South Hokianga residents connected to council water supplies to remember that waterways feeding our Opononi-Omapere and Rawene-Omanaia water supply schemes are very sensitive to drought."

"We know that extra demands will be placed on Hokianga water supplies over summer, and we've seen some evidence of that starting already this year. Reducing water consumption now can delay, or avoid altogether, the need for more stringent restrictions later."

Finch said the council was working on improving water supplies to the area with construction of a $2.8 million water treatment plant for Rawene-Omanaia due to start in January. It would include extra raw-water storage facilities to reduce demand on the Petaka Stream during dry weather.

Exemptions from water restrictions can be granted but only in exceptional circumstances.

Applicants must demonstrate significant hardship and have no practical alternative water source. For more details and to apply for an exemption, go to www.fndc.govt.nz/savewater. For more on water restrictions and tips on saving water go to bewaterwise.org.nz.

To tell the council about water leaks or breaches to water restrictions phone 0800 920 029.