German woman killed in quadbike roll

A woman killed after the quad bike she was riding rolled on a Northland farm was a 26-year-old from Germany. Police were working through international agencies to notify her next of kin and were unable to release her name. The woman died on Wednesday and was discovered about midday. She was working on a farm near Paparoa. Worksafe had also been notified.

Elderly woman rescued

Kerikeri firefighters were called out just before 5pm on Wednesday to rescue an elderly woman who had fallen down a bank and into a roadside drain. The accident occurred on a right-of-way off State Highway 10 north of Kapiro. She was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa for a check-up but was not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

K9 team success

One of Northland's newest canine policing teams have had a great start to their work on the beat with the successful track of a man who went on the run from police in Whangārei. Senior Sergeant Steve said officers were called to a family harm incident at a house in Raumanaga about 11.30am on Wednesday. A 40-year-old ran off before police arrived. He went through properties and allegedly hid at a local school before a police dog and handler were called. The duo tracked the man and he was arrested about 12.30pm. He was to appear in the Whangārei District Court yesterday on charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship, assaulting a child and intentional damage.

CCTV quotes wanted

A local group working to install CCTV cameras in the Tokerau Beach/Whatuwhiwhi area is waiting for quotes. Once they are in hand a small steering committee will be formed under the auspices of the Tokerau Beach and Whatuwhiwhi Residents' and Ratepayers' Association, which will inform the community of progress and seek its views on whether or not the project should proceed.

Christmas tree fest

There are only a few days left for punters to visit the St John's Golden Church Festival of Christmas Trees. More than 40 Christmas trees are on display at the Whangārei church and each one has been decorated by a local community group. Whangarei Heads Pioneer Church, the Fijian community, Mairtown Kindy, and Northland Down Syndrome Trust are just a few of the groups who have taken part in the event. There is even a tree adorned with decorations from a church in England which sent them over. The festival runs until Christmas Eve. It is open 10am to 1pm and 6.30pm to 9.30pm. The church will also hold a family service at 9.30am on Christmas Day.