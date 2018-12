A crowd of sun lovers saw plenty of action on the course at the Whangārei race track at Ruakākā this week.

Hundreds turned up for the Whangārei Racing Club's seven-race meeting on Tuesday, with plenty of sun in store for those who attended.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the day.

Nola Coulan and Sue Buglass, from Auckland, were having fun at the races.

Paul Kelly, Tracy Kelly and Sandie Thornton, from Maungakaramea, catch up at the races.

Jan and Roger Comrie and Nigel and Delwyn McKenzie, from Whakapara, wait for the next race to start at Ruakākā.