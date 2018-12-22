



Whether you enjoy jammin' to reggae, rocking out, or swaying to rhythm and blues — there's an event for all music lovers this summer.

Kiwi bands like Fat Freddy's Drop, Dragon, and Sons of Zion aren't the only musos heading to the winterless north this season; reggae icons UB40 will be performing in Waitangi in the new year.

Advocate reporter Mikaela Collin has compiled a summer gig guide.

AA Solar Summer Music Series

NAG 01Dec18 - NZ guitar great Billy TK jnr (left) will be touring Northland this month with Irish singer Ronan Kavanagh. NAG 04Dec18 - NZ guitar great Billy TK Jnr, left, will be touring

Kiwi guitar great Billy TK Jnr and Irish international master rock vocalist Ronan Kavanagh will bring rock, groove and the blues to Northland.

The AA Solar Summer Music Series swings north today , with a gig at Parakao Store and Cafe in Maungatapere from 7.30pm.

On Boxing Day the musicians will call in at the Matauri Bay Cafe and Bar from 7pm.

A day later they head to the Ruakākā Tavern from 7pm before four dates in the Bay of Islands at the Duke of Marlborough Tavern in Russell from Friday, December 28 to New Year's Eve.

Tickets for the shows are available from the venues, eventfinda.co.nz and www.facebook.com/BillyTKJunior/



Fat Freddy's Drop

Chopper Reedz of Fat Freddy's Drop. Photo/File

The seven-piece band from Wellington are known for their diverse sound.

From reggae and jazz to soul and rhythm and blues, they've covered it all.

In January they will be taking their New Zealand summer roady to Whangārei, performing at Northland Events Centre.

They won't be coming alone either.

Fat Freddy's Drop will be joined by reggae group The Black Seeds; Kerikeri singer, songwriter and actor Troy Kingi - who won Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Soul/R&B Artist at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards; and DJ legend Norman Jay MBE.

The concert is on Thursday, January 3 from 4pm. Tickets can be purchased from Ticket Master.

Sons of Zion & Tomorrow People & More

Sons of Zion will be joined by Tomorrow People when they perform Opononi and Ruakākā. Photo/File

These two quite often head to Northland over summer to entertain locals with their sweet sounds.

Sons of Zion are known for their fusion of rock and RnB with a reggae foundation, while Tomorrow People are famous for 'sunshine reggae'.

They will first hit the Opononi Hotel on January 3 where they will be joined by Laughton Kora, from the band Kora, before heading south to the Ruakākā Tavern on January 4.

At both gigs they will be joined by singer Victor J Sefo.

UB40, featuring Ali, Astro and Mikey

Original UB40 member Astro when the band performed at Kainui Road Winery in Kerikeri. Photo/Peter de Graaf

If your summer usually involves relaxing outside listening to the tunes of UB40, you can do one better next year and see them live.

The iconic reggae band are heading to Waitangi in the new year to celebrate the UB40th — 40 years since they first performed live.

Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will perform their greatest hits including Red Red Wine, Cherry Oh Baby, Rat In Mi Kitchen and Kingston Town.

They will be joined by their eight-piece band when they perform in Waitangi on January 26 from 4.30pm. To purchase tickets visit www.ub40.nz.

Jordan Luck Band

Jordan Luck Band will be performing in Paihia and Mangawhai. Photo/Supplied

The Kiwi band are touring New Zealand this summer and will be stopping in at Paihia and Mangawhai on their journey.

Led by Luck - the former lead singer and songwriter of Kiwi rock band The Exponents — the band describe themselves as the Frankenstein incarnation backing the singer these days.

The band will perform at Zane Greys on the Dock in Paihia on January 12 and Mangawhai Tavern on January 26.

For more information, and tickets, visit jordanluckband.com/tour.

Whangārei Fritter Festival

Drax Project will perform at The Whangārei Fritter Festival. Photo/File

March may not be considered a summer month but the Fritter Festival is one of Whangārei's most popular events.

Dragon — fronted by legendary Kiwi singer Mark Williams, who hails from Northland — is headlining next year's event.

The band has a long list of iconic songs including April Sun in Cuba, Are You Old Enough, Rain and Speak No Evil.

They will be joined by Drax Project who were recognised as Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards while also winning Single of the Year for their hit Woke Up Late.

The event on Saturday, March 16 kicks off at 11am.

Visit facebook.com/fritter.festival for more information.

Other events you might enjoy

• Kiwi Christmas Party, December 22, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 - Live Vinyl DJ, December 22, 4pm, Thirty30, Paihia.

• Live Music From WiEkko, December 24, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Summer Music Series, December 28 to December 31, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, Russell.

• New Year's Bash With Gerry Lee Live Music, December 29, 7pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club.

• Otehei Bay New Year's Eve Party, December 31, 6pm-1am, Otehei Bay, Paihia.

• WotzNext for 2019 - NYE, December 31, 9pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The After Party with DJ Hemz, January 3, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Live Jazz with John Leigh Calder, Janurary 4, February 22, March 22, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Mako Road – Local Safari NZ Tour, January 10, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Opal Ocean NZ Tour, January 12, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei and January 13, 4pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, Kerikeri.

• Erin Cole-Baker & the Little Ripples, January 19, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Sounds Good with the Nathan Haines Band, January 28, 3pm-6pm, Butler Point, 31 Marchant Road, Far North.

• New Zealand Youth Choir in Northland - Summer Tour 2019, January 31, 7pm, Christ Church, Whangārei.

• Boom! Boom! Deluxe, February 16, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Opera in the Garden, March 9, 3pm, Kennaway's Operacado Orchard, 643 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.