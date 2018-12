Around 300 of Whangārei's senior citizens filed into Forum North for the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Concert yesterday.

They came from rest homes across the district as well as from their own homes.

Acts included the Waipū Windchimes, Jack and Will Trubshaw, The Holly Girls, Bruce Finlayson on bagpipes and more.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the action.

Margaret Tennent and Christina Williamson from Ultimate Care Ranburn in Waipu.

Val Ball went to the concert with her friend Clara Stewart who lives at Rose Gardens Rest Home in Morningside.

Bruce Haswell on guitar, Ted Ryan on saxophone and Colin Toomer on drums made up jazz group Colin and the Silver Beats.

Graham and Merle Briggs got into the Christmas spirit.