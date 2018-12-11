

Hundreds of Northland children and family members do not have their own beds to sleep in so the Beds for Christmas campaign is once again calling for donations.

The campaign is a collaboration between local organisations Habitat for Humanity Northland and the Manawa Ora Healthy Home Initiative, a service run by Manaia Health PHO.

Ngaire Rae, health promotion manager at Manaia Health said the beds are needed for more than just comfort.

"Lots of kids are sleeping on mattresses on the floor or sharing beds with family," Rae said.

"This increases the risk of spreading infectious diseases such as rheumatic fever."

Manawa Ora Healthy Home Initiative is a free service which supports whanau and tamariki to create warmer, drier, healthier homes. The service provides items such as curtains, heating and insulation.

That support from the community is needed because of a funding gap, Rae said.

"We're identifying children every week who need a bed but programme funding doesn't stretch to cover this.''

Carina Dickson, manager of Habitat for Humanity Northland, said over 300 items were donated last year, including 30 beds.

"We really appreciate the generosity of our community and hope that people can again help some families in need," Dickson said.

Good quality beds and bedding, or financial donations, can be given at Habitat for Humanity Northland, 50b Kioreroa Rd, Whangarei. Bed pick-up can be arranged in the Whangārei area by calling (09) 438 2250.

Habitat for Humanity Northland will deliver beds and bedding to families in the New Year.