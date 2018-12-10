Whangārei woman Joy Stockwell believes the best way to express the Christmas spirit is to give - in her case through a raffle, the proceeds of which will go to Lifeline.

She has organised 10 gift hampers for the fundraiser she says could help save a life, or at least bring cheer to someone who feels desperate.

''I want to call it the 'annual' Christmas raffle for Lifeline," Stockwell said.

"They really help people, they are a wonderful organisation so I think this gesture, small as it is, is worthwhile.

''I can't believe Lifeline has to go begging for money to keep going. I hope people support this.''

Stockwell rallied some local businesses to help fill the hampers - with place mats, salad servers, Christmas lights and other goods, and only a few food treats.

Several of them are now on display at various businesses around Whangarei and Stockwell hopes the public as well as customers going into those businesses will support her aim.

The $5 tickets (or five for $20) are for sale at Mike Pero in Cameron St, The Jovial Judge, Kamo Hotel, The Deck (McLeod Bay), Parua Bay Tavern and Onerahi Second Hand Goods and Cafe.