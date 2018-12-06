JS061218NADSANTARUN037.JPGThe fleet footed Santas set off from the Canopy Bridge.

JS061218NADSANTARUN022.JPGTamsin Jordan, Daisy Murphy, Caitlin Guest and Amaya Jordan pose in front of the giant Christmas tree before their run.

JS061218NADSANTARUN119.JPGDJ Gillming and Mike Gillming head towards the finish line.

JS061218NADSANTARUN062.JPGBen Winder gets a high-five on his way to being the first Santa home.

JS061218NADSANTARUN113.JPGInthia Lindberg has a skip in her step on the final stretch.

JS061218NADSANTARUN006.JPGViv Hodge, Ceri Gill, Susan Woods, Julie Governor and Heather Carter are all smiles before the start.

SUP061218NADsantakerikeri.JPGSantas in Kerikeri go through a warm-up before they take off. Photo / Supplied

SUP061218NADsantakerikeri2.JPGMore than 100 Santas took part in Kerikeri. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of Santas swarmed through Whangārei's Town Basin and Kerikeri Domain on Wednesday night.

The Santas - and a few, elves, reindeer and angels - completed a fun run or walk of almost 3km in length, all in the name of charity.

It was part of The Great Santa Run, which took place at 6.30pm in locations around New Zealand to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone headed along in Whangārei to capture some of the fun.

