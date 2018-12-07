Dargaville Christmas parade and Christmas in the Gardens on this weekend

Carols, nativity plays and other events are running during the next few weeks in Dargaville and surrounds as Christmas nears. Tomorrow (Saturday) will be one of the busiest days with the Christmas Parade, Silver Ferns whanau day and Christmas in the Gardens offering free entertainment to Dargavillians.

The floats, which will drive through Victoria St at noon, have a "colourful Christmas" theme and prizes will be awarded to the top three which meet that criteria. Judging will be at 11am prior to the parade near the Boat Club.

Charlotte Powell enjoys a picnic with her family at Christmas in the Gardens in 2017. Photo / Supplied

Silver Ferns whanau day will start when the parade finishes and will be hosted at the Kauri Coast Community Pool in the afternoon. Like last year, it is expected that food and entertainment will be enjoyed by the masses.

In the evening the churches of Dargaville come together to run Christmas in the Gardens with a variety of performances.

More than 1000 people are expected to attend this celebration which has been running for more than 10 years.

The event is free but a koha (donation) is appreciated. It starts at 6 pm at the Te Awa Riverside gardens.

Deadline to apply for education fast approaching

Applications for the Trevor Bellamy Education Fund close at the end of next week.

This award was created by Bellamy because he recognised the importance of education partially as his was limited because of health issues.

He died in December 2000, aged 79, and donated this money to the students of the Wairoa so they could further their education and progress themselves.

The fund can be accessed by anyone and can be used for a wide purpose of educational requirements from primary to university age to retirees with the only requirement being that the money gifted is "applied to the education of individual students residing in the Northern Wairoa area who but for the fund would experience hardship".

The deadline for applying is Monday, December 10.

Applications forms are available from Kathrynn De Bruin Accountants.

Matakohe fun run a big success

Matakohe School held a successful fun run last weekend to raise funds for its junior playground.

About $2500 was raised by the estimated 80 participants who completed the 5km race around Totara house, Church Rd and Wharf Rd.

"Ready, Set, Go" for runners and walkers in Matakohe last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Helen Reynolds successfully completed the 5km run/walk. Photo / Supplied

The school was supported by several sponsors including ASB Bank, Fulton Hogan and Kaipara Kumara. Prizes awarded on the day included a bike, a Fitbit and a stereo.

Matakohe Board of Trustees chairwoman Wendy Sheppard said the event was a great success with a good turnout and good weather.

Initiative aims to share Christmas kindness

Christmas can be a lonely time for some people and one initiative that aims to share good will is a project created by Maungaturoto local Tab Worthington.

She created "Because Someone Cares" about six months ago, having recognised that people who suffer illness, live alone or are experiencing hard times would benefit from knowing that "someone cares".

As part of the initiative, cards and gifts are left in random spots with messages to inspire people and cheer them up.

Via her Facebook page and website, she receives nominations for specific people but alternatively leaves them in a safe dry spot, knowing someone there will benefit from her "sharing kindness project".

Worthington has covered vast distances since starting the project, spreading her message with gifts and cards sent to Tauranga, Invercargill, Auckland and Whangārei.

Should you wish to participate, or know someone who would benefit from this during the festive season, visit her website becausesomeonecaresnz.com, Facebook account "share that you care" or email becausecomeonecares@hotmail.com.

"Mandy", "Caitlyn" and "Charlie" play the 'floor is lava' during their recent performance at Dargaville's Little Theatre. Santas little helpers serenade the audience with Christmas songs at the recent Charlies Xmas Adventure. Santa surprises "James", "Caitlyn" and "Charlie" on Christmas eve in wartime England. The full cast of Charlies Xmas Adventure made up of children from Dargaville.

