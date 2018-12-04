Hokianga hero gets special recognition

Hokianga resident, local hero and former Māori All Black, Hiwi Tauroa, has had a road named after him. Paerata Rise, an urban development between Karaka and Pukekohe, invited Tauroa and his family to an opening and unveiling day on Saturday. Tauroa attended nearby Wesley College and later was the principal there for six years. In 1990 Tauroa was appointed chairman of Te Runanga o Whangaroa and Te Mangai Paho. He has been an Auckland Regional Councillor, the Race Relations Conciliator and been on the New Zealand Sports Foundation, New Zealand Council for Educational Research, United Nations Indigenous Peoples' Trust Fund Board and Mental Health Foundation. He is a member of the Te Patunga Marae Committee and has been on the Te Tai Tokerau Māori Trust Board.

Parkinson's Northland patron resigns

The Parkinson's Whangārei group is sad to accept the resignation of June Grove after more than 20 years' service as Parkinson's Northland's Patron. The group's president Peter Garelja said she is a real stalwart and an amazing woman, now in her nineties. He said Grove also oversaw the growth of Parkinson's Northland and its absorption within the newly founded Parkinson's NZ Charitable Trust with ''a mix of elegance, grit and bearing''.

Susie Abraham has also resigned after serving two terms on the National Board of Parkinson's NZ.

Disabilities Day event

International Day of People with Disabilities is on Friday with lots of free activities for the whole family. There will be airbrush tattoos, mini jeeps, kapa haka performances, Circus Kumarani and more. The event runs from 10am to 2pm on the Canopy Bridge, Whangārei.

Ruakākā festival

The Interislander Summer Festival is returning to Ruakākā on January 5 for an action packed day of fun in the sun. The festival has something for everyone, with live music, tasty bites, all-day entertainment and exhilarating races. This year's festival sees 29 races take place across the country from Ruakākā to Otago Racing Club. Whangārei Racing Club spokesperson Rebecca Swords said the Interislander Summer Festival has grown in popularity year on year, establishing itself as a not-to-be-missed event on the Ruakākā calendar. For more information on your local event and a complete list of Interislander Summer Festival dates and locations, visit theraces.co.nz.