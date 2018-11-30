Key Points:

Northland Road Cycling Champs on tomorrow

Marsden Wheelers Cycling Club (Whangārei club) is hosting the 2018 Northland Road Cycling Championships tomorrow, in conjunction with their own club championships.

The event starts with sign on at 8.30am at Ruatangata Hall, 1178 Pipiwai Rd, Ruatangata West.

Details:

- The events are time trial and road race

- The time trial starts at 9am with riders going off in 90 second gaps

- The road race starts at 11.30am

Advertisement

Summary for participants

- 40 entrants in total

- 36 people doing the time trial

- 39 people doing the road race

- youngest competitor is 9 yrs

- oldest competitor is 76 yrs

- competitors are coming from Kaitaia, Kaiwaka, Dargaville - the three different cycling clubs covering Northland

- Paralympian Fiona Southorn, who is a member of Marsden Wheelers, is competing in the TT event

- Jorja Swain, who is a member of Marsden Wheelers, is competing in the U19 TT and road race event, but also riding the longer distance to compete for the Overall Women's title for Marsden Wheelers

- a team of 9 riders who are members of Far North Flash (The Marshmallows) are coming from Kaitaia to compete

The Marsden Wheelers championships also include a hill climb which will take place on December 4 on the Kara Rd hill at 6pm.