

The final stage of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is getting $490,000 of government funding in a move it says will help create up to 160 jobs.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said the Government is backing the high-adrenaline tourism project by investing $490,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund towards the final stage of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park.

Funding for the $2.1 million project has come from a variety of sources and it is anticipated the project could create more than 160 jobs after 10 years, Davis said.

When completed, the community-owned park will offer mountain bikers 72km of trails catering to all abilities, and is expected to attract 15,000 new visitors to the region after three years.

"This will be a premium tourist attraction for the Bay of Islands that will create jobs in the long term and support the success of surrounding businesses," Davis said.

"Cycle tourism is a growing part of the market. The Waitangi Mountain Bike Park will complement Northland's other major cycling attraction - Pou Herenga Tai Far North Cycle Way - and the long-term plan is to connect the two attractions."

He said the 2015 Northland Economic Action Plan (NEAP) identified tourism as a key opportunity to improve economic outcomes across the region and makes specific reference to developing higher quality and culturally enriching tourism offerings.

"This project has had buy-in from across the local community with support from the Waitangi National Trust, the local community board, local councils, and Northland locals. On top of generous donations to support the park, more than 200 people have written letters in support and 163 locals have registered as volunteers to carry out maintenance. It's great that the Government is able to support this project too," Davis said.

He said Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is expected to earn a silver rating from the International Mountain Bike Association, putting it on a level with some of the most popular mountain bike parks in the world.

The Provincial Growth Fund is contributing $490,000 for the fourth and final stage of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park, north of Paihia in Northland. The PGF is co-funding this stage of the project with the applicant contributing $248,000. The overall project total is $2.1m and funding has come from a variety of sources including local authorities and community donations.

The funding application came from Focus Paihia Community Trust. The not-for-profit volunteer organisation aims to promote and improve Paihia and includes representatives from across the local community.