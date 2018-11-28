On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
In a tradition which now spans 45 years, on Monday Year 7 and 8 students at Kerikeri High School competed in a raft race around the historic Stone Store Basin. This year's flotilla of 25 home-built vessels were, as usual, a mixture of the functional and the decorative, though in contrast to other years – and despite extra challenges such as a king tide and a strong current – all made it to the finish line afloat and intact. As always, the new teachers entered a raft, starter's orders were issued by former deputy principal Neil Sorenson, and volunteers of Kerikeri Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance helped ensure a successful race. Photos by Peter de Graaf.