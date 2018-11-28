In a tradition which now spans 45 years, on Monday Year 7 and 8 students at Kerikeri High School competed in a raft race around the historic Stone Store Basin. This year's flotilla of 25 home-built vessels were, as usual, a mixture of the functional and the decorative, though in contrast to other years – and despite extra challenges such as a king tide and a strong current – all made it to the finish line afloat and intact. As always, the new teachers entered a raft, starter's orders were issued by former deputy principal Neil Sorenson, and volunteers of Kerikeri Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance helped ensure a successful race. Photos by Peter de Graaf.

The Floating Lifejackets raft was crewed by, from left, Emma Thomson, 13, Ella Howells, 13, Amelia Eyres, 12, and Gabriel Smythe, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Last year's champs, Sea U Later, third this year, possibly after they were slowed down by their tutus. From left, Jamie Doubleday, 13, Travis Rikys, 13, Locke Fielding, 13, and Matthew McNulty, 13.

The Clown'n Around crew, from left, Natalie Creighton, 12, Anna Davison, 13, and Chloe McCaig Browne, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Fast and Furious, from left, Amber Robinson, 11, Avalon Hart, 11, Amber West, 12, and Oska Robinson, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Deputy principal Mike Clent spells out the race rules. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Boys in Blue, from left, Tony Munford, 13, Royston Gardner, 13, Harley Thomson, 12 and Ty Murray, 13, prepare to paddle a raft they dubbed Blue Lightning. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Rainbow Warriors, from left, Jess Jack, 11, Lucy Clent, 12, Taylor Le Comte, 11, and Janna Vujcich, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

New teachers, from left, Jonas Kortner (science), Alex Ward (science/music), Georgina Robinson (English), Marama Baker (English) and Jerome Sanson (maths), prepare for combat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The 45th Kerikeri High School raft race gets underway with the historic backdrop of the Stone Store. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade kindly made sure no one got to the finish line dry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The boys of HMS The Train - or was it HMS Latrine? - won convincingly with a catamaran-style craft made with barrels, timber, bamboo and, most importantly, a skull. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Boat of Life crew - from left, Poppy Oakley, 13, Zoe Ackers, 13, and Ella Parker, 12 - are all concentration as they near the finish line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A raft called Unpredictable storms towards the finish line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Unpredictable crew - from left, Emma Betts, 12, Aryana Mack, 11, Lily Morgan, 11, and Abby McNulty, 11 - make a dash for the finish. Photo / Peter de Graaf