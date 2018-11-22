Remand after fall crash

A man charged with drink driving causing death after a fatal crash in Whangārei has been remanded on bail until next year. Michael Gardyne, 33, from Whangārei appeared in the Whangārei District Court charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death. Gardyne was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Whareora Rd, Whangārei, on August 11 when it collided head on with a white Mitsubishi van being driven by Geoffrey Johnston Pearson. Pearson, 58, from Whangārei, died at the scene. Gardyne has been remanded on bail until January 29.

Urinating charges

A female picked up by police for trying to urinate in central Whangārei was allegedly breaching her bail conditions. Sergeant Ryan Gray said officers picked up the 29-year-old on Walton St about 5.45pm on Wednesday and took her to the Whangārei Police Station where it was discovered she allegedly breached her bail. She was drunk and trying to urinate in public when officers picked her up and she will be charged.

Kerikeri ticket a winner

A ticket sold in Kerikeri was among six nationally that each won almost $25,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at Countdown Kerikeri, won its holder $24,613.

Floats wanted

Dargaville and Northern Wairoa Lions Clubs are holding a Dargaville Christmas Parade on December 8 from 12pm. The theme of the event is "A Colourful Christmas". First prize is $800, second prize $400, third prize $300 and fourth prize free entry for 2019. Entry fee is $25 (float to be judged), $10 (not to be judged) and $100 Countdown voucher for the best decorated mobility scooter.

Twin crashes

Two crashes within half an hour kept Whangārei's emergency services busy yesterday afternoon. One person is believed to have suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a ditch on Mangakahia Rd near Ruddell Rd. Police said the person was reported to have suffered a chest injury in the crash which happened at 3.30pm. The police serious crash unit was called. Shortly after a child was injured after being hit by a car on Tauroa St in Raumanga about 3.50pm. The extent of the child's injuries were unknown at edition time.