Four Northland attractions are in the AA's 101 Must-Do's This Summer list, with the recommendations expected to attract extra visitors to the region on the back of the popular list.

The AA is urging Kiwis to get behind the country's hidden gems and local favourites with the launch of a new 101 Must-Do's This Summer list.

AA travel and tourism general manager Greig Leighton said the specially curated list, announced in the summer edition of AA Directions, is designed to inspire New Zealanders to get out and explore the world-class attractions close to home rather than jetting off overseas.

The views from Whangārei's Mt Manaia are fantastic and something the AA is recommending people Must-Do this summer.

The Northland Must-Dos on the list are Mt Manaia at Whangārei Heads; The Poor Knight Islands and Marine Reserve; riding the monster dunes at Ōpononi and Whangārei Falls.

Advertisement

As well as the specific Northland Must-Dos several others, such as going fishing; eating an icecream, and fish n' chips and L&P on the beach can be enjoyed in style throughout the region.

Whangārei Falls is one of the four Northland entries on the AA's 101 Must-Do's This Summer list.

"I think people will be thrilled to read the list and see a blend of old favourites where perhaps they haven't gone for a long time and there are now new things to do in those areas, as well as hidden gems that until now only locals have known about but are well worth making the trip for.

"Kiwi summers last for a long time with hot dry weather well into March, and with so many long weekends at the start of the new year, we believe there'll be ample opportunities to turn many of the Must-Do's into #MustDone," Greig said.

Riding the monster dunes in Ōpononi, Hokianga, is another Must-Do.

To make the experience even sweeter, from December 21 AA Traveller is giving away a range of prizes throughout the campaign including holiday packages, Must-Do experiences, event tickets, and free tanks of fuel to get to the 101 destinations.

"One lucky winner will also take home our major prize of a brand new Suzuki Vitara. Entry into the competition is simple; upload a photo to Facebook, Instagram or the 101mustdos.co.nz website with the hashtag #MustDone once you've ticked off a Must-Do from the list," Greig said.

AA Directions is currently being delivered to the letterboxes of AA members and is available online.