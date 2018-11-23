

The earliest available trial date of a Northlander facing a charge of murder following the death of a Whangārei man is February 2020.

No plea was taken when Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy, 29, made his first appearance via audio visual link in the High Court at Whangārei on Thursday.

He had earlier appeared in the Whangārei District Court and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court.

Haddon-Hardy is accused of killing Hamuera Wilson, 23, who arrived at the Otaika Accommodation Park about 12.30am on October 21 with critical chest injuries and died despite attempts to revive him.

At yesterday's appearance, Haddon-Hardy's lawyer John Watson said he had no matters to advance as the case was in its infancy.

However, he signalled the potential for an electronic-bail application to be made at a later date.

Justice Kit Toogood said according to the present indication, the earliest available date for trial was February 10, 2020.

He further remanded Haddon-Hardy for a case review on March 14 and ordered that he re-appear via AVL unless Watson wanted his client to be brought to court.

Wilson arrived at the park alone and told staff he had been stabbed.

He was not a tenant of the accommodation park.

Residents of Otaika Accommodation Park were unaware anything had happened in the early hours of October 21 until they woke later to find police swarming over the site.

Police at the time said their priority was firstly to support the family, and then to establish the circumstances of how Wilson sustained the injuries.