A decision to contract out Whangaroa's GP services to an external provider has been strongly opposed at a public meeting in Kaeo.

But the health board says it's the only way to make sure the area has safe primary health services into the future — and points out Whangaroa's health services were on the brink of collapse when it was forced to intervene earlier this year.

The Whangaroa Health Services Trust — which provides free primary care, including doctors' visits, and runs an aged-care facility at the former Kaeo Hospital — reached crisis point in June when many of its clinical staff resigned, including its last GP. That was followed by the resignation of the trust's chief executive and board chairwoman.

Read more: Report finds Whangaroa Health Services Trust month away from running out of money

New chairwoman appointed at Whangaroa Health Services Trust amid staff exodus

Whangaroa health trust faces crisis as staff, bosses quit

Advertisement

The Northland District Health Board stepped in, appointing a retired health boss to run the trust as a short-term measure. A review by auditing firm EY found the trust had been spending more than it received since 2010 and was on track to run out of money by October this year.

EY proposed two options to save Whangaroa's health services. They key difference was that option A proposed leaving the trust in control of GP services and Kauri Lodge rest home, while option B proposed leaving the rest home under trust control but contracting out GP services to another provider. The health board chose option B with some elements of option A.

Northland District Health Board planning manager John Wansbone said it was a compromise decision and not taken lightly.

''NDHB believes that despite the best efforts and intentions of Whangaroa Health Services Trust, it does not have the experience, resources or capabilities to oversee delivery of primary care services in a sustainable and safe manner. This has been demonstrated on several occasions in the past few years, with the culmination of all the doctors resigning,'' he said.

The health board would ensure, through contractual obligations, that the new provider would work closely with the trust.

The option chosen by the health board included $1.3 million in extra funding per year and would allow the trust to retain independence while providing ''fit-for-purpose, modern doctor services from a professional organisation''.

It would also reduce the risk of collapse in the future, Wansbone said.

''No one wants to see the current situation repeat itself.''

Public meetings about the two options were held in September and again this month when the health board announced its decision.

Two-thirds of the roughly 300 responses from the Whangaroa community wanted the trust to remain as the provider of GP services (option A).

Trust chairman Grant Lane told the health board the 100 or so attendees at the November 14 meeting in Kaeo strongly rejected the decision. Lane could mot be contacted yesterday.

The health board plans to have the new GP service up and running by July 1 next year.