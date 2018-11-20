One of Whangārei's youngest and brightest tennis stars is ready to thrill the US when he begins a month-long stay at one of the world's best tennis academies this week.

Whangārei Boys' High School student Daniel Hammond, 14, qualified as the top tennis player of his age in Oceania and in doing so, won a wild card to attend the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida and compete in two tournaments.

"It's pretty exciting. Playing people from other countries will be great experience."

Daniel who started playing tennis at age 5, was crowned the 14-year-old boys singles champion at the 2018 NZ Junior Masters in Hamilton in October. He also won the tennis award at the Northland Secondary Schools Sport Association awards.

"I didn't really know anything about the academy until I came back from Australia in July and then mum told me I was going to Florida," he said.

Daniel was one of six players offered a wild card which pays for him to receive training and attend the Eddie Herr and Junior Orange Bowl tournaments made up of 64 players.

The academy's namesake, Nick Bollettieri, has coached Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, the Williams sisters and Boris Becker. Hammond said his goal was to go over there and show his skills.

"My goal is to get past the first round of the tournaments. Hopefully, I can improve my fitness and my technique as well."

Daniel's mum, Anne, said it would be the longest Daniel has been away from home but he wasn't fussed.

"He doesn't seem worried about it at all. I've had people ask me if he's going to get homesick and he tells me 'no'.

"He's great at meeting new people and going to new places and I know he can handle himself on a tennis court."

She said it had taken a huge commitment from the family to support Daniel but she was astounded at what he had achieved.

"It's just ... wow! It keeps getting bigger and better. It's just totally unexpected.

"There's been a lot of organisation needed. There's been a lot of help from the tennis community so that's been great."

Pete Spenburg has coached Daniel since he was 5 and said this was a reward for all the work the teenager has put in.

"He's trains three or four times a week and then he has two or three matches a week. So he only has one day off a week, it's pretty hectic."

Spenburg said for Daniel to earn a wild card was great because the trip would cost about $20,000 once accommodation, academy fees and extras were included.

"It was the sort of thing we were looking to do anyway even if he hadn't got the wild card. It's the best academy in the world. These are the sort of things you've got to do if you get to that level, you've got to test yourself and you've got to get outside New Zealand basically."

He said Daniel had played overseas four times already this year but more experience was necessary to further his training and development.

"He's had three visits to Australia and one to Thailand but that's still not enough. Those were only two-week visits, he needs to get away for a concerted three months and work and train hard at an academy."

Spenburg said the end goal was to move to France next year so Daniel could be challenged by a bigger pool of players.

"They've got all the players over there and the tournaments are well set-up so you can play two tournaments a week, day in day out. You go to a tournament and you end up playing a 45-year-old guy who was so good where you don't get that here. They know how to play."

Daniel will return on December 21 for a family camping trip over the New Year when he will prepare for the 16 age group nationals in Auckland in January and the 14 age group nationals in Christchurch.