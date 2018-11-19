High speed chase leads to arrest

A man was arrested after the car he was driving ran over spikes following a police pursuit in Whangarei. Police received a call about 10.40pm on Saturday that a man was seen getting into a car armed with an air rifle. The 45-year-old driver allegedly failed to stop on Western Hills Dr and drove on towards Matarau Rd in Kamo. Police were able to arrest the man after laying spikes on Matarau Rd to disable the car. The man is being charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, refusing to give a blood sample, possession of cannabis, and endangering transport. He will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

Two Lotto Second Divisions

Two Whangarei punters each won $23,668 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's draw. Both bought their tickets on MyLotto. Two Aucklanders won $500,000 each with Lotto First Division while another scooped $700,000 in the Strike Must be Won draw on Saturday. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $6 million. The winning Lotto numbers were 3, 14, 25, 27, 30, 34 with Bonus number 18 and Powerball 7.

Advertisement

Car crashes into mangroves

The driver of a car suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into mangroves. The accident happened about 10.30am yesterday at the corner of State Highway 12 and Rawene Rd. A Fire and Emergency communications' spokesman said the driver was trapped and had to be cut free by firefighters from Rawene and Kaikohe before being attended to by St John paramedics. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Bollywood comes to Whangārei

A Bollywood festive night has been organised at Shiraz Indian Restaurant in Whangarei on Thursday. The event will feature special folk Bhangra dance group Nachda Punjab from Auckland with their traditional drums. There will be spot prizes to be won and a three-course buffet meal at the event, to be held from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Shiraz in Whangarei, Kamo and Dargaville.

Carving work on show

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa's whakairo (carving) students will be exhibiting their work at the end of the month. Toi Tu - Te Ara is a group exhibition promoting the tauira whakairo (carving students), their taonga and their creative journey with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. The exhibition at Joji Studio and Gallery on Bank St starts on Thursday, November 29 and finishes December 8.