Teen caught after chase

A 15-year-old teenager from Kerikeri was eventually chased down by police after he ditched a stolen car in Whangārei yesterday. The vehicle was stolen from Kerikeri on Wednesday and driven to Dargaville. Yesterday about 10am police were alerted to a car being driven erratically and when they tried to stop it a pursuit ensued. Spikes were put out on Maunu Rd but the car turned on to a side road and the driver started running. After a short foot chase the teenager was caught and was taken to Whangārei police station. He has been referred to the police youth Aid. Police said no weapons were involved after speculation on social media.

Helicopters battle blaze

Three helicopters were still battling a fire in South Hokianga yesterday afternoon, more than 24 hours after it started. The blaze, in native bush and scrub on rugged terrain near Koutu Loop Rd, was first reported about 1.30pm on Wednesday. Due to its inaccessibility firefighters from the Rawene brigade protected a house downwind of the flames while helicopters with monsoon buckets doused the flames. The blaze was brought under control but returned yesterday when smoke could be seen rising from at least three locations.

NorthTec open day next week

Anyone interested in studying at NorthTec in 2019 can attend an open day next week.

The event will be on Friday from 3pm to 5pm, at NorthTec's Interactive Learning Centre (ILC) near Gate 1 in Raumanga Valley Rd, Whangārei. Staff, including tutors from the various subject areas, will be available to discuss programmes on offer and answer any questions. People will also be able to submit applications on the day. NorthTec offers more than 100 study options, from certificates to diplomas and degrees, as well as short courses and adult community education. Subject areas include nursing, social services and environmental science, through to business, hospitality and the arts. NorthTec also offers a range of programmes covering the trades and primary industries.

Trust grants $120k

The Southern Trust, which distributes proceeds from gaming machines, has donated more than $120,000 to community groups in Whangārei in the three months to the end of September. The trust gave a total of $120,255 to 23 groups across the district, with Whangārei Blue Light getting the largest single grant of $17,900,. The trust distributed profits from pokie machines back into the areas the profits were received from. For details on the trust and how to apply for funding go to https://www.tst.org.nz.