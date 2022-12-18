Suhil Musa and wife Jehan Mostafa, left, with sisters Shannon and Hannah Jordan during the Arabic Language Week. Photo / Imran Ali

Having lived and worked in Dubai, Hannah Jordan couldn’t wait for the Arabic Language Day in Whangārei - to not only learn more about the language, but also Arabian food and coffee.

The cosmetic tattooist accompanied her sister Shannon Jordan to the central library on Saturday, when Arabic speaker Suhil Musa and his wife Jehan Mostafa showed people how to write their names in Arabic and taught them simple phrases.

Arabic Language Day was officially celebrated yesterday, but Musa said he and his wife decided to hold it on Saturday when more people were out and about and the library was open.

Hannah worked for four months in Dubai and said she would like to go back with more knowledge about the Arabic language and its history.

“I love the Arabic language, it’s beautiful. I found out through a friend about the Arabic Language Week, and was keen to come down and learn more about it, and to also find out more about the Arab community in Whangārei.”

She found writing her name in Arabic easier than she thought, and extolled the efforts of Musa and his wife for their initiative.

Her sister Shannon found writing in Arabic, a Semitic language, from right to left “weird”.

“I just managed to write my name in Arabic. I noticed some letters sounded the same... [I] am keen to learn the language from the very friendly teachers,” she said.

Musa said they’ve had a good turnout, especially during the first half of their presentation, and some people were even interested in taking lessons in Arabic.

“They were interested in [learning] how to write their name in Arabic, knowing some phrases. They noticed we write from right to left, and also that the shape of the letters change when you join them with the letters before and after them.

“We also spoke about food. Some Kiwis have been to the Middle East [and] worked there, and straight away when they found out about the Arabic Language Day, they came down.”

A mum read about the Arabic Language Day through Facebook, came to the library and asked how to write her husband’s name.

Although the teachers sacrificed their time, the Whangārei Girls’ High School teacher said he and his wife felt happy they contributed to the local knowledge of Arabic.

Fellow teacher Stephen Atkinson was at the library as well, and liked what he saw.

“I just liked the look of the Arabic letters. I think they are quite attractive. The atmosphere here is not threatening; it’s easy for people to come in, and there’s little facts up on the board,” he said.

He visited Arabic-speaking countries Morocco, Syria and Jordan years ago.

The Arabic language has 28 letters, is spoken by more than 400 million people around the world and is one of the official languages of the United Nations.

It is at least 1500 years old.