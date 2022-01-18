Antique carriage damaged in Kerikeri crash; horses unhurt

Horses and humans were unhurt in this accident in Kerikeri on Monday but the almost 140-year-old carriage was badly damaged. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Neither horses nor humans suffered more than minor injuries but a historic carriage has been badly damaged in an accident near Kerikeri.

The antique cart, pulled by a pair of Clydesdale horses, is a popular sight in Kerikeri as it regularly heads up Inlet Rd, around the town's one-way system and back in summer.

Around noon on Tuesday, however, the horses were spooked by a passing car on Inlet Rd, and tried to turn around and head for home.

The cart rolled and came to rest in a ditch next to the entrance to Roland's Wood.

Horses and people were shocked but not seriously hurt.

A tow truck driver and a local resident with a loader were preparing to remove the wreckage this afternoon while causing as little extra damage as possible.

Damage to the wooden body of the cart and one wheel was extensive but the steel chassis appeared to be intact.

The cart and horses are owned by local identity Adrian Garrett, who preserves rare breeds of heavy horses and a collection of 19th century horse-drawn vehicles.

The damaged carriage was built in 1883.