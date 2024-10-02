Cat control has long been an issue in the Far North with a number of programmes set up over the years to tackle burgeoning cat numbers. Recently the council removed 32 feral cats that had been living under and around it’s Ahipara pensioner flats.

Whangārei District Council introduced a bylaw requiring cat owners to either microchip, register and/or desex pets as part of an effort to stop cats roaming, causing environmental havoc. Whangārei’s rules, which came into effect in mid-2022, specify that the district’s pet cats must be chipped and snipped (microchipped and desexed).

CANZ general manager David Lloyd has welcomed the proposed bylaw saying New Zealand has 11 regional councils and 67 territorial authorities - six unitary authorities, 13 are city councils, and 53 are district councils.

“Currently, six district councils and three city councils require either desexing or microchipping/registration, or both, in their bylaws. Another two district councils and two city councils are in consultation or decision-making stages,” Lloyd said.

He said while CANZ has always encouraged responsible pet ownership as a voluntary practice, these new regulations are an essential step forward for the welfare of New Zealand’s feline population.

“We strongly advocate for microchipping and registration, as these tools are vital in reuniting lost pets with their guardians. While it would be ideal for pet owners to take these steps on their own, especially for the wellbeing of their animals, it’s reassuring to see that more councils are pushing for mandatory compliance.”

Lloyd said microchipping ensures that a cat’s identity is permanently linked to its guardian’s details, making it easier to return lost pets to their homes. The New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR) - CANZ’s pet microchip database - has around 1000 approved users, such as vet clinics and animal shelters, that can scan a found pet’s microchip and return them to their family. The NZCAR has more than 1.3 million animals registered - including 764,000 cats - and is the database referred to in most bylaws for where people need to add their cat’s microchip details.

Desexing helps prevent unwanted breeding and controls stray cat populations and is especially effective if carried out before the cat reaches sexual maturity which can be as young as four months. Desexing helps to reduce the negative welfare experiences of homeless cats as well as serving to protect New Zealand’s vulnerable wildlife.

“Both measures are key components of responsible pet ownership, and as more regions develop these bylaws aimed at supporting responsible pet ownership, it’s clear that New Zealand is on a path toward a better future for our companion animals. We’re hoping the writing’s on the wall for other councils to follow suit and create bylaws for responsible cat guardians,” Lloyd said.

“Many people already have their pet microchipped from the point of adoption – either by the vet, breeder or SPCA, but don’t realise they need to ensure that microchip is registered too. Without that, the microchip is of little value as your details are not linked to your pet if they ever become lost.”

CANZ encourages all cat owners to get ahead of these potential changes, especially before the busy summer season when pets are more likely to wander or go missing. People with pets of all species can easily check their details are on www.animalregister.co.nz and can add microchip details and registering them.

“As we continue to see these changes adopted nationwide, we look forward to a future where every pet is microchipped and registered so that their welfare is protected and they have lifelong identification,” Lloyd said.



