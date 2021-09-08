Anahera Pickering: Covid 19 Delta outbreak increases youth anxiety levels

Ruakākā Beach during level 4 lockdown. It's critical to get outdoors during lockdowns for your mental wellbeing, writes Anahera Pickering. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Navigating lockdown was more difficult last year. Lockdown seems a thrill in the first few days, but with media on a constant repeat about our distressing situation, with Delta on every platform, and with the country split into different levels and everything happening so rapidly, young people's anxiety levels are high.



The biggest struggle for young people during lockdown 2020 was a loss of connection. Considering bubbles weren't to be popped, virtual online communication was the only method to stay connected.

But for a lot of our young people, especially those in rural communities with limited access to devices and Wi-Fi or data, this was difficult giving the sense of lack of social connection, which in turn impacts on their hauora (wellbeing).

Luckily, for some of us, our whanau returned home from overseas which, for me, has been a healing process to say the least. My Brady bunch moved home a few months ago and it's been great being with my gorgeous sisters Carla, 15, and Rihana, 11, who were born and raised in western Sydney.

Both attend schools in Te Kamo, but adjusting to a new school is never easy, especially when you are still adapting to life in a new country, living with extended family in a new house, all this and more during a world pandemic.

Rihana spent a few days at primary school. She enjoyed her time because the work was "too easy" and she had something to do each day. But she had another change when it came time to going to Intermediate.

In comparison to her Year 6 school in Australia she says, "it's so different, we do more online schooling. My friends help me with PowerPoints because the set-up is different to over there so it's tricky."

During lockdown my sisters sat in their rooms, played on their phones, ate lots and lots of food, mucked around with our fur babies - all you really can do in this time.

I thought I'd ask what they thought was the difference between lockdown here compared to lockdown in New South Wales, Australia.

"Way different. Like people actually listen over here and stay home and in their bubble.

"Yeah, at the shops, in Australia, and everything, people were closer than ever before.

"It was just like a normal day, people were still just going to other people's houses, I even went to my friend's house."

Looking after our mental wellbeing during lockdown is critical and there is no better way than to be out in the ngahere (forest) or te taiao (ocean).

With beaches around every corner in Whangārei, my sisters love being able to just to hop in the car and go.

"It's different because we do more things here, like go to the beach and walks and stuff, Ozzie has more things to do but I don't know, we just do more things here," Carla said.

So as soon as level 3 came, and we were able to travel in our town we headed straight to the beach. We followed all the rules and kept our social distance!

It was easy and we had such a good time, we actually enjoyed spending this entire day together as opposed to being at home.

As Northland moves into level 2, it's going to be tricky once again so remember to be patient and kind with one another. Anxiety and stress will peak for our young people, let's be mindful of this and remember a smile can go a long way.

This time adjusting back into another "new normal" may highlight even more difficulties for young people as the quick move into Delta level 4 did.

Delta being more contagious, and the restrictions and rules we must abide to, lead to higher anxiety levels. The stress that comes from worrying is going to affect our young people.

It's great to see more people and organisations rolling out initiatives like food packages, wellbeing packs and digital packs for young people.

With my kete o mataauranga (basket of knowledge) filling up daily and while I attend more and more rallies and hui with young people who are passionate about social issues, economics, politics and actioning positive change - we are going to become more prominent in the future. I can say, "I told you so" with a grin.

How are you supporting issues that matter to the next generation of kaitiaki of this land?

• Anahera Pickering is community outreach coordinator at Whangārei Youth Space. She can be contacted at Anahera@youthspace.co.nz .