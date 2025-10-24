Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Alzheimer’s Northland to become Dementia Tai Tokerau for wider support

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Alzheimer's Northland chief executive Trudi Bridges (centre) says the name change will not change the friendly staff including (pictured from left) Gaye Chaplin, Aleisha Dobson, Eva Clement, Zoe Pearse and Gaylene Bowyer. Photo / Denise Piper

Alzheimer's Northland chief executive Trudi Bridges (centre) says the name change will not change the friendly staff including (pictured from left) Gaye Chaplin, Aleisha Dobson, Eva Clement, Zoe Pearse and Gaylene Bowyer. Photo / Denise Piper

A Northland dementia support organisation is making a change, which it says will mean more resources available to the community.

Alzheimer’s Northland is changing its name to Dementia Tai Tokerau and will affiliate with Dementia New Zealand instead of Alzheimer’s New Zealand.

Chief executive Trudi Bridges said the change will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save