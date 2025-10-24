Bridges said the change enables the group to access Dementia New Zealand’s national education programmes and up-to-date research.

The extra support is important as the organisation has seen a 40% increase in demand over the last five years.

The change also means the Northland organisation will be affiliated with its Auckland counterpart, which could be important when Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora allocates funding for the northern region, Bridges said.

Previously, funding was managed by Northland District Health Board (DHB) but this changed when DHBs were disestablished in 2022.

Bridges also hoped the new name, Dementia Tai Tokerau, would be more inclusive.

While Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, there is a range of other types, such as vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia and young-onset.

The Northland organisation provides help to all patients with dementia and their caregivers, but it has sometimes heard of people not wanting to get involved because they did not have Alzheimer’s disease, Bridges said.

“We’re hoping Dementia Tai Tokerau is representative of Northland and more encompassing for all dementia patients.

“Our byline will be ‘supporting the people of Northland’.”

Bridges said the organisation will continue to have its own local governance and will remain an independent charity.

Alzheimer’s Northland will go through a name change through the Charities Register.

This is not the first time the organisation has changed its name: it was originally called Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Society Northland, changing to Alzheimer’s Northland in 2009.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.