Kelvin Davis talks to media at Abbey Caves in Whangarei.

Education leaders are reminding the public now is not the time to “second-guess” what went wrong during the ill-fated Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) trip.

Instead, Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president and Hora Hora School principal Pat Newman called for compassion.

WBHS Year 11 student Karnin Ahorangi Petera died after being swept away in floodwaters on an outdoor education class trip to Abbey Caves on Tuesday.

The school’s board of trustees broke their silence on Thursday afternoon, saying it was with “immense sadness” they acknowledged Petera’s death.

“Karnin was a treasured and deeply loved son, a brother, a friend to so many, and an inspiration to fellow Year 11 students at Whangārei Boys High School.

“As Trustees and parents, we share the hurt this event has caused.”

Newman acknowledged the fierce backlash Whangārei Boys’ High School had faced in the wake of Petera’s death.

“It’s not a time of second-guessing what went wrong, because we all know something went wrong,” he said.

Instead, the Northland teaching community extended their aroha to everyone affected, especially whānau, staff and students.

“At this time, we call upon everybody to do the same.”

And finding the answers to the burning questions, such as why the trip went ahead despite weather warnings, was a job for the authorities, Newman said.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith earlier announced a “full and comprehensive” investigation would take place involving NZ Police, WorkSafe and the Ministry of Education.

Gilbert-Smith said on Wednesday she would not answer questions “out of respect for the whānau.”

New Zealand Principals Federation president and Manaia View School principal Leanne Otene hoped the community will place its attention where it is needed.

“I’m from Whangārei, that’s my hometown, and I have a sense that the community will rally and support the whānau,” she said.

Otene explained the education community was “very aware” of the need to prioritise supporting those at the tragedy’s forefront.

“They just want to wrap their support around that whānau first and foremost,” she said.

Otene described how principals around the region as well as nationwide had expressed shock, and shared in the grief of those most impacted.

The Northland leaders’ aligned messages were echoes of the sentiments shared by Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis on Wednesday.

Davis encouraged people to also think about the other WBHS students and staff.

“Everybody is really feeling for this and everyone is reeling, but the most important thing to do right now is to have care, compassion and love for those people who are affected, especially the family,” Davis said.