Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith says students and staff have mixed emotions about leaving the old building. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Boys' High School students are starting term two today at the new "fit for modern education outcomes" building, and it's about time' says the principal.

While construction at the WBHS site began in May 2020 with a vision for the school to be open in January this year, Covid-19 delayed the plans, and finally the light at the end of the tunnel is visible.

WBHS principal Karen Gilbert-Smith says although the school building is still an active worksite and many things need to be finished, it is "extremely" exciting to be finally in a building designed to "deliver the curriculum that brings the best outcome for students".

"It is an incredible opportunity and we are very fortunate. And when it is finally complete, it is going to be amazing."

Construction work continues at the new WBHS building site. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The school was awarded a Certificate for Public Use (CPU) last Thursday, which ensured the building was safe for public access.

Gilbert-Smith said there would be a number of health and safety measures in place, such as additional fencing, to ensure students' safety.

The excitement for the new building was reflected in students and Gilbert-Smith said a "good" number of them attended the hui for blessing the new site.

"There is real excitement about not only the curriculum area such as certain technologies but also other areas that are new, nice and functional, fit for purpose.

"Our students deserve an environment where their learning is maximised and that's what we have got."

The classrooms are designed with the flexibility to switch to online learning to some extent, and also dial it back, said the principal.

"[The flexibility to switch] enables us to have a single classroom with one teacher on site but also to be able to open up the classrooms for, say, 90 students and three teachers.

"We made a very conscious decision not to go from teacher-directed learning to having the students sit behind digital devices all day. And while digital learning is a big part of what we do, it is not the only thing we are doing."

While excitement for the new building is high, saying goodbye to the old building was not easy for the WBHS family, said the principal.

Students and staff gathered at the 'Quad' for karakia, waiata, and a mass haka led by head boy Tane Marsters on the last day in the old Whangarei Boys' High School building. Photo / Michael Cunningham

On the last day in the old Whangārei Boys' High School buildings, students and staff gathered at the 'Quad' and bid farewell to the building with karakia, waiata, and a mass haka led by head boy Tane Marsters.

"There were a lot of mixed emotions on the last day.

"There are people who have worked at the school for more than 30 years, and basically everything they know and are familiar with is changing.

"We have to acknowledge that for the old boys at the schools, and there are hundreds of thousands of them, nothing will be recognisable. That is very significant."

Gilbert-Smith said that while the old building had passed its expiration date, in terms of being fit for the purpose of modern education outcomes, the emotional attachment will stay in the memories and history forever.

"It is important that we do not lose those things, the stories of the place, but bring with us all the best parts and leave behind the things that are not going to serve us well for the future."