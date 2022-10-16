Voyager 2022 media awards
'A mayor for all': Moko Tepania makes history in Far North

By
8 mins to read
The new Mayor of the Far North, Moko Tepania, outside the council chambers just a couple of blocks from his Kaikohe home. Photo / Peter de Graaf

To be "a mayor for all", bring the council back to basics and effect positive change — those are some of the key goals of the 31-year-old who has made history as the first Māori

