Musician Mark de Vries at the Sound Lounge in Kerikeri where a candle is burning in memory of owner Noel Redmond, who died on Sunday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A mainstay of the Bay of Islands music community — and one of Kerikeri's most-loved characters — has died after a long battle with cancer.

Noel Redmond died peacefully at his home on Radar Hill, near Mahinepua, on Sunday with family and his long-time friend and partner by his side.

As the owner of the Sound Lounge, Northland's last surviving music store, Redmond played a central role in the town's cultural scene.

Always eager to support and encourage musicians — as well as share his formidable knowledge — Redmond founded an open mic night at the Kerikeri RSA which evolved into jam sessions at his shop.

The doors would stay open well after business hours on Friday, and often into the early hours of Saturday, while musicians jammed and new musical projects were born. One band even adopted the name Sound Loungers as a tribute to Redmond's shop.

His Friday night sessions became even more vital during the pandemic as gigs ground to a halt and opportunities to socialise shrank.

Redmond is believed to have been born in Ireland but grew up in the UK, in Liverpool.

After a stint in the Waikato he moved to the Far North where he worked as a Chorus technician. A restructuring gave him the chance to dedicate himself to his great love, music.

He bought the Sound Lounge from Barry Wilcox — now Buddhi Wilcox of Whangārei's Food for Life kitchen — in around 2010 and somehow survived as music stores shut down around the globe.

He carved out a niche supplying instruments, strings, second-hand vinyl and obscure new CDs for musical connoisseurs, as well as repairing equipment and becoming the sole New Zealand outlet for coveted Duesenberg guitars.

Noel Redmond's Sound Lounge was a focal point for Kerikeri's music community. Photo / supplied

Musician and actor John Oszajca said Redmond was the first friend he made when he moved to Kerikeri about eight years ago.

His death was a "crushing loss" and not just for himself.

"Through Noel, his music shop, and especially his music nights, so many friendships were born and I became a part of this community. I know the same is true for many others," Oszajca said.

"Noel was the salt of the earth. So full of integrity, goodness, kindness and soul. He brought people together, fostered the local music scene, and supported touring artists. Enough can't be said about how lucky Kerikeri has been to have the Sound Lounge and a guy like Noel behind the counter."

Shop worker Mark de Vries said Redmond was a great supporter of local musicians, offering equipment, financial support and a place to jam.

"It was a great focal point for a lot of the musos here," he said.

While Redmond was hugely encouraging of up-and-coming musicians he had a low tolerance of "village idiots" who'd turn up at jam sessions and fail to respect the shop.

They'd be given a good tongue-lashing, de Vries said.

Through his years in the trade and personal warmth he built up great connections in the music industry.

"He knew everybody, and they all had a lot of respect for him. He'll be sorely missed."

Redmond had been fortunate that his long-time friend and partner Rita Lawlor was a trained nurse who cared for him in his final years.

De Vries, who plays guitar for the Sound Loungers, said the band had booked the Turner Centre for a concert on June 18 hoping Redmond would be able to come along.

De Vries said the gig would go ahead as an acknowledgment of Redmond and all he had done for the Far North music community.

Details of his wake had yet to be finalised yesterday.