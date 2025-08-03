Even though some students travel up to 2.5 hours to attend, the kura boasts the best attendance rates in Northland — a factor Skipper said contributed to strong academic outcomes.
“I think once they [opponents] see the positive changes that we can make and the type of kids that we’re growing, I think we’re going to see a real turn in that opinion.”
Construction is expected to begin within the next 12 months using modular building methods, with hopes to open by Matariki 2027, though early 2028 is more likely, Skipper said.
Shell Sarich, principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Tonga o Hokianga, said the new senior block will complete that kura’s symbolic campus design.
“Our whole school is in the shape of a waka hourua [double-hulled canoe] to signify the coming of Kupe into the Hokianga Harbour. So the new block of the secondary site will be the arai, which is the sail, which will [symbolically] guide the rest of the students.”
She described the kura as a vital part of the community:
The two Northland kura are the largest beneficiaries of the initiative, which aims to deliver up to 50 new classrooms nationwide and support about 1,100 ākonga.
A Ministry of Education spokesperson said for commercial reasons, it was not yet possible to disclose details of how the money would be apportioned.
