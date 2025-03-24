Santa’s No 1 Elf Andrew among the thousands of Christmas trees he and partner Deirdre have on their Puketona farm in the Far North.
For the rest of us it’s only 274 sleeps until Christmas, but on a small Far North farm it’s Christmas every day for “Santa’s elves’’ who live there.
The Puketona Christmas Tree Farm is on State Highway 10, in the Bay of Islands, just north of the Puketona turn off.
It’s run by Santa’s No 1 Elf Andrew Thorne and partner Deirdre MacInnes who grow thousands of Christmas trees every year to bring plenty of festive cheer to their customers.
But climate conditions meant last year the couple could not provide their trees, so this year they will be back in style with several thousand Minnesota pines being carefully grown and shaped to be ready in time for Santa to deliver his presents for Christmas Day.
Thorne said the farm and its elves were looking forward to having their loyal customers back and this year’s open day - when people go along and choose their tree - would be on the last Saturday in November.
He said Deirdre loved Christmas and sowed the seed of bringing festive joy to all by growing Christmas trees.
‘‘But we didn’t know anything about growing Christmas trees, and to be honest it wasn’t as easy as we thought it would be.’’
Thorne said they initially planted 500 trees after some research and speaking to a Christmas tree grower elsewhere and getting some tips but admits he did not know enough at the time and subsequent experience has taught the couple so much about how to get that perfect Christmas tree.
And a visit to the farm recently showed several thousand trees in various states of growth, meaning plenty of fantastic Christmas trees for several years to come, with the next generations of trees already started.
‘‘We’ve got 10 years or more experience now and those early setbacks have been overcome and now we reckon we have some of the best Christmas trees there are. And the feedback we get from our customers - with many of them coming back year after year - supports that,’’ Thorne said.
He said people may just think it was a matter of planting the trees and let them grow, but there is far, far more work required to get them right for people’s homes.
‘‘They require plenty of work to get them into the right shape for people to come and pick their tree out. We’ve got to keep an eye on how they are growing to make sure they will achieve the right shape, then we have to keep shaping them, so they maintain the traditional Christmas tree shape, and we have to make sure they are healthy, and the changing climate means we have to adapt as the climate adapts.
‘‘These pines originate from California and the humidity is an issue and can lead to a fungal disease that we have to really watch out for and so much more. It’s a lot more work than we first thought but so rewarding when we see the joy they bring to people.’’
Thorne said the annual open day, when people come to pick their tree, is a very Christmassy affair, with elves helping people find the ideal tree for them, plenty of entertainment, Christmas lights, an inflatable Santa and Christmas treats and decorations.
‘‘It’s such a great event and people love to come and choose their own tree. We put a tag on it and they can come and collect it when they want.
‘‘We have grandparents bringing their grandchildren and using it as an event to get the kids to hunt for their tree. We get so many people coming that they are lined up well down the road ahead of the 9am open and it’s such a happy family atmosphere.
‘’People love it and they will post photos on our Facebook page of their tree in their home all decorated. It’s such a good feeling to know we are bringing so much happiness to other people at that special time of year. We’re just Santa’s elves helping along the way and bringing a bit of fun to people.’’
And it’s fair enough to say that the couple get so much enjoyment from the event helping to create a lovely Christmas tradition for many while growing their Christmas tree.