Santa’s elves help with the Puketona Christmas Tree Farm open day, which will be on the last Saturday in November, this year.

He said the weather conditions meant last year’s supposed crop were not ready in time, but the extra time had meant ‘‘perfect’’ trees will be ready this year.

Thorne said the couple came up with the idea of growing Christmas trees over a decade ago, when they were looking to do something different on their small farm.

‘‘I had a job that meant going to Wellington often, and every time I went away our four cows would break through the fences. So, we thought what can we do that will keep within the fences?’’

He said Deirdre loved Christmas and sowed the seed of bringing festive joy to all by growing Christmas trees.

Next year’s Christmas trees are already being prepared by the elves at Puketona.

‘‘But we didn’t know anything about growing Christmas trees, and to be honest it wasn’t as easy as we thought it would be.’’

Thorne said they initially planted 500 trees after some research and speaking to a Christmas tree grower elsewhere and getting some tips but admits he did not know enough at the time and subsequent experience has taught the couple so much about how to get that perfect Christmas tree.

And a visit to the farm recently showed several thousand trees in various states of growth, meaning plenty of fantastic Christmas trees for several years to come, with the next generations of trees already started.

They still need to be shaped, but this paddock of Minnesota pine is growing into nice Christmas trees ready for somebody’s home of business.

‘‘We’ve got 10 years or more experience now and those early setbacks have been overcome and now we reckon we have some of the best Christmas trees there are. And the feedback we get from our customers - with many of them coming back year after year - supports that,’’ Thorne said.

He said people may just think it was a matter of planting the trees and let them grow, but there is far, far more work required to get them right for people’s homes.

‘‘They require plenty of work to get them into the right shape for people to come and pick their tree out. We’ve got to keep an eye on how they are growing to make sure they will achieve the right shape, then we have to keep shaping them, so they maintain the traditional Christmas tree shape, and we have to make sure they are healthy, and the changing climate means we have to adapt as the climate adapts.

‘‘These pines originate from California and the humidity is an issue and can lead to a fungal disease that we have to really watch out for and so much more. It’s a lot more work than we first thought but so rewarding when we see the joy they bring to people.’’

Kids love the open day at Puketona Christmas Tree Farm, where they can pick their own tree while plenty of Christmas entertainment is put on.

Thorne said the annual open day, when people come to pick their tree, is a very Christmassy affair, with elves helping people find the ideal tree for them, plenty of entertainment, Christmas lights, an inflatable Santa and Christmas treats and decorations.

‘‘It’s such a great event and people love to come and choose their own tree. We put a tag on it and they can come and collect it when they want.

‘‘We have grandparents bringing their grandchildren and using it as an event to get the kids to hunt for their tree. We get so many people coming that they are lined up well down the road ahead of the 9am open and it’s such a happy family atmosphere.

One of the Puketona Christmas Tree Farm trees is looking resplendent in a home.

‘’People love it and they will post photos on our Facebook page of their tree in their home all decorated. It’s such a good feeling to know we are bringing so much happiness to other people at that special time of year. We’re just Santa’s elves helping along the way and bringing a bit of fun to people.’’

And it’s fair enough to say that the couple get so much enjoyment from the event helping to create a lovely Christmas tradition for many while growing their Christmas tree.

To get a Christmas tree from Puketona Christmas Tree Farm keep an eye on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/puketonaxmastreefarm/

A stand of Christmas trees await their families to pick them at a Puketona Christmas Tree Farm open day.

Tips for keeping your real Christmas tree fresh:

■ Once home cut about a centimetre from the trunk of the tree.

■ It needs a good stand.

■ Use clean water for the container and top it up regularly - they can drink up to one litre a day.

■ Watering them will prevent the needles from falling off. If the needles start to fall off, it’s probably already too late.