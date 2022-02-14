Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

13,000 Northland students given access to free period products in school

4 minutes to read
Free period products have been supplied to more than 100 Northland schools. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Free period products have been supplied to more than 100 Northland schools. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate
By Jaime Lyth

More than a thousand free tampons and pads have been provided to Northland pupils in the last year as the Government tries to improve period equity.

The initiative has been a "huge relief" to some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.