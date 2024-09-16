Dave Hookway-Kopa says fetal alcohol spectrum disorder has created a “hidden tsunami” of children in need in Northland.

“Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder affects up to one in 10 of our young people in Northland and is often referred to as an invisible disability. The condition poses a huge threat to our whakapapa and can lead to a lifetime of challenge and tragedy, both for those affected and their whānau. But it doesn’t have to be this way,” Hookway-Kopa said.

He said the free wānanga would explore the effects of alcohol exposure during pregnancy for hapū māmā, how this affected pēpi, tamariki and rangatahi, and how we sould better support individuals and whānau.

“At this event you will learn what FASD is, why it occurs, how it manifests itself, and the important key messages and strategies we can use to help with problem behaviours. It’ll also cover where to go for further support and advice, plus much, much more.”

The wānanga will take a strengths-based approach to reducing FASD and supporting those affected, exploring working with women of child-bearing age, their whānau, and those who may have been affected by prenatal alcohol exposure; how a strengths-based approach can help achieve more positive outcomes; and practical tools and strategies to meet the challenges FASD can bring for our whānau.

Hookway-Kopa said the wānanga would provide practical insights and guidance for community and health workers; parents, grandparents and caregivers; teachers; support and social workers; police, corrections and youth justice, and other frontline workers.

He said prenatal alcohol exposure resulting in FASD had created a “hidden tsunami” of children in need.

“This view is echoed by our Northland principals, health professionals across NZ, and ex-Children’s Commissioner and Youth Court judge Andrew Becroft.”

Hookway-Kopa said there was no safe amount of alcohol use in pregnancy, but the potential harms that can arise were not well known or recognised by many of our whānau.

“This adds to the significant inequities already faced by many within our community such as poor housing, income and employment, education, colonisation, racism, discrimination, and disability.”

As part of the Government’s recently announced “refresh” of the Taking Action on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: 2016–2019: An action plan, severalf providers have been contracted to collate feedback from whānau, hāpori and frontline professionals who have experience with the challenges presented by FASD .

■ FASD is a lifelong neurological disability resulting from brain damage caused by exposure to alcohol before birth. It can result in heart defects, behavioural problems and intellectual disability. Each year, 1800-3000 babies are born with FASD in New Zealand.

For more information on FASD go to https://www.tewhatuora.govt.nz/for-health-professionals/clinical-guidance/diseases-and-conditions/fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorder/fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorder



