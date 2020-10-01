Two Pasifika churches that share the same facility in Whanganui have welcomed Government funding to upgrade their premises.

As part of the Government's Covid-19 response, the Whanganui Cook Island Trust has received $285,000 for the Pasifika Churches Renovation project.

It is one of 27 Pasifika churches around the country to receive a share of nearly $10 million.

The building, on the corner of Puriri and Harper Sts, is shared by the Whanganui Cook Island Christian Church and the River City Fijian Assembly of God Church.

Cook Island Community chairman Nga Apai said the funding will allow them to upgrade the facility significantly, including a new boundary fence as well as a full upgrade inside the church including painting, recarpeting and kitchen improvements.

"It needs quite a bit - heat pumps, insulation to keep it warm," Apai said.

"The leftover money will go towards a community barbecue area.

"The whole community can have a barbecue at the church instead of going to the minister's house."

Apai said 2020 has been a tough year for their communities after not receiving money in the first round of Covid-19 relief funds.

"Not one dollar came to any Pasifika communities in Whanganui, so that was the heartache and tears."

A Tawhero School board member for the past 17 years, Apai said the community needed someone who could help behind the scenes with funding and communication.

The new premises will also act as a Civil Defence hub, so in an emergency there's a location for Whanganui District Council to bring in staff to assist the community.

"It's a win-win all around," Apai said.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the funding would provide a helping hand for churches.

"This money will cover much-needed renovations and improvements, allowing these churches in smaller centres to continue providing facilities to their congregations and communities."

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio said that during Covid-19, Pasifika churches played leading roles in bringing agencies together to provide support, confidence, strength and resilience for Pacific communities in need.

"I'm pleased and I know that Pacific peoples in regional New Zealand will be delighted to see that their church facilities will be supported to make the necessary improvements as they continue to serve their local communities," Sio said.

Apai said the various renovations are expected to provide 30 jobs, plus work for volunteers. They are in discussions with Employment Academy to also get some work experience for their students.

The work is set to begin today and will be completed over the next eight months.