The health and wellbeing organisations of Ohakune-based iwi Ngāti Rangi are to merge to further the health, social and wellbeing outcomes of the wider Waimarino community.

The organisations are Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust, the iwi's charitable arm, and the Ngāti Rangi Community Health Centre Incorporated.

"The cornerstone to Ngāti Rangi existing vibrantly for the next 1000 years is the health and wellbeing of our community," Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust chairwoman Deborah Te Riaki said.

"Bringing the two services under one roof allows us to operationalise a truly community-led, iwi-driven Whānau Ora approach to service provision in our area."

The strategic approach addresses the need to bring more cohesive, connected and holistic approaches, Ngāti Rangi Community Health Centre board chairwoman Jane Dixon said.

The services and staff of the organisations will not change in the merger, and the health centre will remain at its premises at Maungārongo Marae. The centre's incorporated society will look to dissolve in due course, with its assets transferred to Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust later this year.

"Our clients and whānau will not experience any change to the high level of service they are currently provided across both entities, but what they will see is a more collaborative approach to health and wellbeing being taken now and in the future," Dixon said.

Ngāti Rangi Community Health Centre has led community health solutions for more than 20 years.

"While the organisation is winding up, we are excited to carry on the work of our forebears such as Joan Akapita, Colin Richards and Rita Kaiwhare. They set the path for us to move forward together, and this project is realising their dreams and aspirations."