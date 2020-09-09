Fire crews from Whanganui have been recalled to the same house just 12 hours after putting out a fire on the property.

Firefighters were alerted just after 9pm on Wednesday to a house fire on Richardsons Road in Fordell, where crews tackled a small fire in the lounge.

Neighbours saw three fire trucks go by at about 10pm. It took just over 45 minutes to control the fire, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were then contacted at 9.43am today about a fire at the same address.

Two fire trucks and a tanker arrived to a "significant fire" and are in the process of putting it out.

An ambulance arrived at the address at the far end of the road at about 11am.