A $30,000 grant from the New Zealand Community Trust will enable the Whanganui Squash Club to finally finish a facilities upgrade it started six years ago.

The club was one of the Whanganui region recipients of the latest round of NZCT grants, with the money to go towards finishing off upgrading its courts and lighting.

Six years ago, the club began what secretary Lindsay Edwards described as "The Project", where more than $100,000 was spent on the club to "bring it into the 21st century".

This included giving the whole top half of the club a facelift including upgrading and moving the bar, refurbishing, aswell as rebuilding the layout of the stands for the main court.

"This grant is just a continuation of that programme of development because without it we would struggle financially," president Alastair White said.

The lighting system for the courts will be upgraded to LED, a more powerful, brighter light that is much more economical to run. They are currently only on the main court, with the money allowing them to upgrade the remaining courts.

Edwards said without the funding from NZCT and various sponsors, such as Affinity Foundation and Lion Foundation, the club would be "in the dark ages".

"If it wasn't for funding, we would be nowhere. NZCT has just been absolutely brilliant.

"We can't plug them enough but they haven't been the only people."

White said the money provided by NZCT over the years has allowed the club to develop the facility into one of the best in the Central District for both tennis and squash.

The club has the Whanganui Open, its main tournament of the year, on the first weekend of October. The tournament was scheduled to take place in April but has had numerous postponements due to Covid-19.

"This year has been a struggle, but it's nothing like we were anticipating," Edwards said.

"We were able to get everything up and running quickly."

Although they had been optimistic of having all the courts and lights finished before the Whanganui Open, timeframes haven't aligned and it is now hoped to have the all the courts finished before December.

Among the upgrades is the use of Hello Club, a system that helps clubs with running their facilities without having to be on-site. This will help cut down administrative costs as well as making it easier for both members and casual players to access the facilities.

After the club championships, the club will have a joint open day with its tennis neighbours on World Squash Day, October 10, to help introduce people to their sports as well as display their upgraded systems.

"It's quite exciting times, with modern technology it offers better access to our sport, something that has always been a handicap in the past," White said.