Buildings and architecture, social history, place names and the natural world feature in the Whanganui Regional Museum's Spring Lecture Series.

The first of six talks will be held on Thursday, September 10, and features storytellers and tour guides Haimona and Lisa Reweti, of Pūtiki Marae, who will speak about the marae restoration.

On September 17, museum archivist Sandi Black will look at the history of divorce and women's post-marriage rights in New Zealand, using the case of Whanganui residents Basil and Sarah Rule who married in 1908 and divorced in 1929.

Black said she uncovered a lot of "interesting and disturbing material" while researching her talk.

"Relationship break-ups are never easy, and this research has uncovered some of the stories and attitudes towards marriage and divorce in the 19th and early 20th century that have left me feeling very grateful to be living in the 21st," Black said.

Science educator Keith Beautrais will host a talk about moa on September 24.

On October 8, Whanganui & Partners creative industries and arts leader Emma Bugden will speak about the former Whanganui Chronicle building, and current arts hub and cafe Article, in Drews Ave.

On October 22, the Museum's Kaitiaki Taonga Māori and Kaiwhakaako Māori Āwhina Twomey hosts a lecture called He Mana Tō te Kupu / What's in a name? Twomey will speak about how names have changed over time and how these changes reflect our shared histories, with examples of sites throughout Whanganui and Aotearoa.

Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey will host the final talk of the series on the subject of state and council housing, of which Whanganui was an early implementer.

All talks are from 5.30pm to 6.30pm in the Davis Theatre, Watt St. Entry is free, and koha is optional.

Because of Covid-19 level 2 restrictions, a maximum audience of 100 can be seated in the Davis Theatre. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to, and a sign-in book and QR codes provided for contact tracing purposes for as long as alert level 2 is operational.